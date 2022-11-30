Bigg Boss 16 Nov 29 Written Update: Nimrit-Archana Lock Heads, Golden Guys Enter BB House And More

The drama in Bigg Boss Season 16 is all set to reach sky-high levels with two wild card entries – the Golden Guys – especially if they have a chance to reclaim Rs 25 lakhs.

Here are all the highlights from inside the Bigg Boss house on day 59.

Nimrit-Archana get into a fight:

Nimrit Kaur noticed that Archana Gautam and some other housemates created a mess and did not tidy up afterwards. This led to a quarrel between the two, with Nimrit warning Archana not to test her patience. Shiv Thakare then stepped in to reconcile the altercation.

Shalin Bhanot clears the air about his feelings for Tina:

Shalin felt taken advantage of by Tina Dutta for menial tasks and was disheartened by being labelled as a sibling. Tina then made it clear that she was just joking and having a good time.

Bigg Boss announces win money back task:

Bigg Boss nominated Sajid to cook meal for him as part of the challenges to regain the money, and allocated Archana as his assistant.

Stan and Sunny discuss his journey:

Stan informed Sunny that he is not suitable for the Bigg Boss house, describing the minor quarrels everyone engaged in everyday like the fight over flour from earlier today, and said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is too loud.

Housemates greet Golden Guys - Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure, Sanjay Gujar:

The Golden Guys were assigned a room for two. Stan was delighted to see them as he feels more comfortable with Sunny and Bunty and began conversing with them in Marathi. Bigg Boss, however, reminded the them that they should converse in Hindi inside the house.

Golden Guys enter house with purpose:

Sunny and Bunty entered the house with the opportunity for housemates to reclaim the Rs 25 lakh prize money. Bigg Boss greeted them and explained to everyone how they can win back the money.

Soundarya-Archana lock heads:

A quarrel erupted in the house concerning flour and chapattis, as Archana had a problem with consuming stale food. Soundarya Sharma then mentioned that she cannot put up with Archana's outbursts, which irritates Archana as she felt that her meal was being substituted with Sumbul's stale food.

Nimrit assigns bedroom to everyone:

When Nimrit Kaur was assigning bedrooms to the contestants as captain, Sajid Khan got irritated with Abdu for talking to Nimrit.