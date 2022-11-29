Bigg Boss 16 Nov 28 Written Update: Nimrit Becomes Captain Again, Tina Datta Lashes Out At Shiv Thakare And More

It was the day of nominations inside the controversial ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. On Monday, Bigg Boss bestowed the power of choosing the new captain of the house upon current captain Shiv Thakare. While it was decided amongst the housemates that birthday girl Tina Datta will be given the opportunity this time, Shiv’s ultimate decision shattered the ‘Uttaran’ star’s desires.

Take a look at the highlights from Day 58 inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house:

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Becomes The New Captain

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ star got a second innings at being the captain of the house after Shiv Thakare chose her name when asked by Bigg Boss for his recommendation. This however, did not go down well with Tina Datta, who was expecting Shiv to take her name as the new captain.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma too did not accept Shiv’s decision of making Nimrit captain and said that they do not agree with his call.

Shiv And Tina Get Into A War Of Words

Shiv Thakare and Tina Datta got into a heated argument after the captaincy task. While the ‘Bigg Boss 2’ Marathi winner said "Happy Birthday, birthday gift to milega," to Tina, his comment did not go down well with the television star who abused him.

The two got into a verbal altercation. Tina ends up saying she feels betrayed and does not want to be the captain again.

Tina Celebrates Birthday With Bigg Boss

While Tina Datta says she doesn't want to celebrate her birthday, Bigg Boss calls her inside the confession room and asks her to cut the cake. When Bigg Boss asked Tina to take the cake outside and celebrate with everyone else, she refused. The duo then chatted for a while.

Nomination Task

Bigg Boss announces that apart from the new captain Nimrti Kaur Ahluwalia, everyone else is at the risk of nomination this week. Shalin Bhanot nominates Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam nominates Shiv Thakre, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary picks Sajid Khan, and Soundarya ends the task by nominating Shalin.

Six Contestants Nominated For Eviction

For this week’s elimination, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta and MC Stan were amongst the six contestants to get nominated for this week’s elimination.