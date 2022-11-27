Bigg Boss 16 Nov 27 Written Update: Shekhar Suman Makes Grand Entry In His Style; Introduces 'Bigg Bulletin' Segment

Bigg Boss 16's latest episode brought tons of drama with sweet jealousy wrapped in several confrontations and makeups. Inmates were seen quarreling amongst each other, however, soon were seen making up their differences. With new tasks and the arrival of singer-writer Shekhar Suman, the contestants were thrilled with his stage performance, hilariously mocking the lot.

Small talks led to differences between the inmates

The episode starts with a small argument between Shiv and Tina in the kitchen for which later Tina apologizes to Shiv and promises to talk in a better manner. The childish friendship between Stan and Abdu lightens up the episode as they set out for the trail to steal Shiv's chocolate and are successful.

Tina emphasizes becoming the next captain of the house seeking that her birthday is coming up and it would be a lovely gift to which Nimrit quotes that she is emotionally blackmailing the inmates. Nimrit soon breaks down as Sajid and the group comes to her rescue.

Soundarya tries to tease Tina

Soundarya, Priyanka, Archana, and Ankit see Shalin sitting alone wanting to make Tina jealous. As Soundarya makes her move, Tina immediately sees and quotes to Sajid 'Boys are being naughty inside the BB house.'

Soundarya asks Shalin whether Tina is making the show difficult for him, to which Shalin says that most of the time they are indulging in arguments, and afterward they do makeup between themselves but it is too much for him. He knocks off the conversation by stating that he is just waiting for a beautiful wild card entry.

Ankit's silent game strategy

Sajid comes up to Tina and asks her whether she is fine to which Tina replies that her relationship inside the house is currently fine with everybody. Tina also goes ahead, forgives, and apologizes to Sumbul as they make up. On the other hand, Shalin comes up to Tina quoting that everybody thinks they are faking their relationship.

Next, Priyanka and Ankit are seen arguing with each other but later make up, however, Archana and Shalin get into a conversation regarding Ankit quoting him as playing a silent game inside the BB house which is going to take him long in the game.

Entry and performance of Shekhar Suman

Singer and writer Shekhar Suman takes the stage greets the contestants and starts his performance 'Bigg Boss Bulletin', where he hilariously mocks and sings an act of qawwali calling the contestants fake. Suman also includes the 'hygiene' incident of Tina and Archana in his lyrics making the inmates laugh.

Contestants praise him and also ask him to stay a bit longer, where Archana stands and claps, on the other hand, Priyanka, Shalin, Shiv and Tina applaud and thank Shekhar Suman for coming on the show.

Introduction to Licious task

The introduction of a new game is done where Shalin talks about the Licious greed zone. Later on, Nimrit and Tina win the task, where Stan and Abdu childishly steal and eat chocolates from Tina and Nimrit's hamper.

Archana apologizes to the inmates

Sajid and Archana talk in a more civilized manner, where Archana is seen apologizing to him, Abdu, Shalin, Ankit, and others for her rude behavior.

Celebrating Tina's birthday

Everybody wishes Tina, whereas Shalin plans a special surprise for her. Questions are raised about the relationship between Priyanka and Ankit to which the duo becomes furious at Sajid and Nimrit. On the other hand, as Shiv, Sumbul and Nimrit talk about Shalin and Tina's relationship, Archana and Soundarya finalize their decision on making Tina the next captain.

The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 16 are going to turn more interesting as with no wild card entry up till now and no eviction this week, things will take a turn in the upcoming days making the survival of the contestants tougher.