Bigg Boss 16 Nov 26 Written Update: Salman Schools Priyanka For Not Supporting Archana, No Eviction This Week

Bigg Boss' Shanivaar Ka Episode bring a lot of twists and turns and drama as host Salman Khan confronts the contestants about what they did in the past week. In this episode, Salman confronts Sajid and Archana for their ugly fight. Meanwhile, Sumbul's father, Tina's mother and Shalin's father also join Salman Khan to discuss things happening between Tina, Sumbul and Shalin.

Archana Vs Sajid

Salman Khan talks about the 'chamchas' of Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan. He talks about their fight in the last week and also mentions how Priyanka left Archana alone.

Salman accuses Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Salman mentions that Priyanka did not support Archana and reminds her that the true test of friendship is when you stay true to the relationship. He says that Priyanka did not support her friends to look good on tv.

Salman Scolds Sajid

Salman scolds Sajid for his fight with Archana. To this Sajid says that Archana should not have brought up her father in the conversation.

Kajol and Revathi in the house

Kajol and Revathi join Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film 'Salaam Venky'. Salman and Kajol also recreate a scene from their film 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya'.

Kajol interacts with contestants

Kajol asks the contestants to tell who isn’t their live support system. Sajid, Abdu, Shiv, Tina, Sumbul give it to Archana. Stan, Nimrit, and Archana give it to Priyanka. Shalin gives it to Sumbul. Priyanka and Ankit give it to Tina. Soundarya gives it to Shalin.

Tina, Shalin and Sumbul's parents interact with Salman

Tina and Shalin's parents say that their children are looking for each other inside the house. Sumbul's father and Tina's mother get into an argument.

No Eviction This Week

Contestants are relaxed after Salman announces that there will be no eviction this week. Last Week, Gautam Vig got evicted.