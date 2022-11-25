Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Wild Card Entry Turns Out To Be Hoax; Inmates Celebrate Sajid’s Birthday

The Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought a lot of twists and turns and drama as the Bigg Boss host Salman Khan introduced the inmates with a new member which soon turned out to become a short-lived experience.

Introduction To The Fishery Task

Today's episode starts with Salman Khan greeting the audience and inmates where he further discussed Sumbul, Shalin and Tina's matter. The show then shifts from the pale conversation of the trio to the fishery task where three members from the house are allowed to enter the ship including Ankit, Soundarya, and Priyanka.

As the task starts, vague arguments between Archana and Sajid take place instigating both parties. Eventually, Tina, Shiv and Nimrit are announced as the winners with Archana and Priyanka's team out calling them out as cheaters.

Celebrating Sajid Khan's Birthday

The inmates celebrate Sajid's birthday and Bigg Boss wishes him and Archana refuses to become a part of the celebrations. Archana eventually breaks down having no support at her aid inside the Bigg Boss house with Soundarya and Ankit consoling her.

Announcement of The Wild Card Member

Fahmaan Khan enters the Bigg Boss house making Sumbul the happiest amongst the lot. Sumbul cries and confesses that she now has some support inside the house. Shalin and Tina mockingly thanked Bigg Boss for bringing an entity by Sumbul's side.

Fahmaan later asks Sumbul for feedback inside the house and asks Sumbul to open up about the phone call incident. Fahmaan also asks her to start keeping her point in front of the inmates and encourages her to take a stand for herself.

Further, Fahmaan is seen mixing up with the groups where he is seen exercising with Shalin. On the other hand, Archana accuses Sajid and the team for using the ghee for the celebrations, whereas Soundarya and Priyanka blame Archana's friendship for being very exhausting.

Galat Fehmi Ka Task

Salman Khan enters the screen again where he asks Fahmaan to play the 'galat fehmi ka task' and is asked to give feedback about all the contenders. Later he discloses that Farhaan Khan is not a wild card entry but is only on the show to promote his upcoming TV show 'Dharampatni' making Sumbul emotional.

The episode ends with Salman Khan promoting his brother Arbaz Khan's upcoming show 'Tanav', where the megastar performs a task with the team of Tanav, and the director further elaborates the plotline of the show creating a buzz amongst the audience.

Bigg Boss 16 is only getting interesting as in the upcoming weekend promo, Salman Khan was seen furious at Sumbul's father, where the host welcomed Sumbul's father, Tina's mother, and Shalin's father in a panel in concern to the phone call incident seen earlier in the recent episode.