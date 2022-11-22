Bigg Boss 16 Nov 21 Written Update: Sajid Loses Patience During Task, Sambul Speaks To Her Father

The

However, it was all entertaining to watch until director Sajid Khan lost his temper and became hyper. Television stars Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot’s love-hate relationship is also being doubted by everybody now.

Read the updates here:

Shiv Thakare gets re-elected as the captain

The housemates came together and decided in favour of his re-election, after which he assigned duties to everybody.

Sajid loses his calm during the task

Sajid Khan lost his temper over the fact that Ankit Gupta was given the task to monitor Abdu Razik. However, when Sajid and Abdu are not doing anything, Priyanka objects.

All house members engage in a heated argument during captaincy’s task

The task required them to do 100 pushups, consuming a bowl of salt, two spoons of either raw eggs or chilli powder and drinking three bottles of water, which was judged by supervision of sanchalak, Sajid Khan.

Although, at first Sajid lost his cool since no one was obeying him but later he also refused to do a few tasks as per his own convenience.

The captaincy task begins

The former captains then got to retain their hot seat.

Abdu gets upset

Shiv annoys Abdu by picking him up and twirling him like a baby which upsets him and he also complains to Bigg Boss about the same.

Tina gets jealous

Shalin and Soundarya are working out together when Tina walks out from there, by jokingly stating that she is done eating, which is why she is leaving. Later, Tina acts very possessive as she feels that Soundarya might be trying to hit on Shalin as he is giving her the liberty to do so.

Soundarya and Shalin’s friendship

As Shalin and Soundarya have now become friends, she asks him for almond milk. However, Tina asks him not to give her milk, which Shalin later justifies.

Gossips in the house

Shalin and Tina again sit down to talk about Sumbul where she is tries to explain to him that Sumbul has mentioned her boyfriend’s name outside the house and then she denied it. Meanwhile, Shiv and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia sit down to discuss how the couple wouldn’t last a day outside the house as Tina is just using Shalin to get fame.

Sambul's father calls

After everything that happened to Sumbul Toqueer and Shalin, Bigg Boss tells everyone that he is unwell. While Sumbul speaks to her father, he clearly asks her to stay away from Shalin and Tina. After that, she immediately goes to Sajid and asks for a room change.

Soundarya wants an explanation for Gautam's behaviour

Soundarya expresses that Gautam Vig seemed detached, as while leaving the house, he did not feel anything. She feels that he just left her as soon as he got out.