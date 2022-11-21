Bigg Boss 16 Nov 20 Written Update: Gautam Vig Gets Eliminated, Salman Khan Schools Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And More

It was elimination day inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house on Sunday as Salman Khan announced that one of the eliminated contestants, including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma will be out of the house today.

Take a look at the top highlights and events from Day 50 inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house:

Sundays With Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman arrives back with his weekly special and talks to the contestants. The host targets Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and tells her that she keeps charging Ankit Gupta, but her attempts remain futile.

Sajid Khan And Shalin Bhanot Defend Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sajid and Shalin were seen defending Sumbul by saying that she never fell romantically for Shalin. Sajid adds that the ‘Imliee’ star has a boyfriend and plans on marrying him after getting out of the house. Tina further says that there is a guy that Sumbul likes but there has been no such commitment.

Salman Khan Schools Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Salman Khan quizzed ‘Udaariyaan’ star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about the fight between Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. He lashes out at the TV star for adding fuel to the fire between Shiv and Stan.

Salman Khan warns Priyanka that her double standards are being noted down by the audiences too and she is soon becoming Archana 2.0.

Salman Khan Announces Eviction

Out of the eliminated contestants Tina, Shalin, Gautam and Soundarya, Salman first announces that Tina will be the one getting eliminated today. Shalin refuses to believe and becomes restless. Just when Tina almost gets out of the gate, Salman announces it’s not Tina but Shalin who will be getting eliminated today.

Just when Shalin gears up to leave, Salman Khan finally announces that it will be Gautam who will be bidding goodbye to the house today. Gautam Vig gets eliminated.