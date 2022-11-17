Bigg Boss 16 Nov 16 Written Update: Sajid Khan Kicks Out Archana Gautam’s Belongings After An Ugly Spat

BIGG Boss 16’s Wednesday episode was the epitome of an ugly quarrel between the captain of the house and the other contenders, making the episode more dramatic, and full of entertaining, with arguments and spats among the contestants to gain the limelight of the audience.

If you missed yesterday’s episode on television, then catch the latest glimpse of the reality show.

‘Captain of the house’, Sajid Khan assigns duties over a lottery system

As Sajid Khan has become the new captain of the BB 16 house, in the latest episode he revised the house duties of the contestants where Nimrit, Tina, Archana, and Soundarya are asked to cook and clean the kitchen. As everyone agrees, Archana refuses to clean the kitchen, entering into a stubborn argument with Sajid Khan. Priyanka gets the bathroom and kitchen cleaning.

Archana and Sajid Khan’s Nasty Argument

As the argument grows, Archana refuses to do kitchen cleaning duty, after which Sajid offers her the cleaning duty of the garden for which Archana agrees, however, stubbornly she refuses to start the duty today itself stating that she will clean from tomorrow.

Later on, the entry of Priyanka, Tina, and Soundarya is also seen in the argument where they take Sajid’s side stating ‘he’s the captain of the house’, we have to do as he says’.

Archana’s belongings thrown out of the room

As Archana stubbornly concludes the conversation by resuming her duties tomorrow, by not abiding by the rules, Sajid orders her to go to the jail, where next Shiv Thakare is seen throwing her belongings out of the room in the jail.

Archana also receives the remarks following the actions of Rakhi Sawant seeking attention with no zeal or intention to win the show.

Contestants were called out for Smoking in the garden

After giving repetitive warnings by Bigg Boss, contestants are again seen smoking in the public. As the show is released on national television, many under 18 kids also see the show, where the wrong message of ‘Smoking Should not be given, which is not the intention of the show. Despite having a smoking room, contestants including Tina, Sajid, and Shalin are repeatedly seen smoking in public.

Bigg Boss thus summons the contestants into the garden and asks them to explain the activity to the audience and lock the smoking room, to which the contestants seriously apologize.

Stealing tasks

The contestants are asked to steal belongings from each other's room from time to time as the light goes off where Abdu and Shiv are seen stealing things from the shed. As more players are actively seen playing the game from time to time, Archana calls out Sajid for biases. Later on, Sajid khan visits the medical room to meet the doctor with high blood pressure.

Celebrating Shalin’s birthday

The episode ends on a happy note, celebrating the 39th birthday of Shalin Bhanot, where the contestants cut the cake wishing the actor wholeheartedly.

Things in the house have taken a sharp turn with Sajid Khan assigned as the new captain. The viewers are getting fresh content daily full of twists and controversies, as many contestants in the house are not in agreement with the filmmaker indulging in nasty fights and arguments on a daily basis.