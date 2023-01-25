Bigg Boss 16 | 'Not Whitewash On Past': Dalljiet Kaur After Wishing Luck To Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 is inching toward its end with the finale all set to take place on February 12, contestants are now competing to secure a safe spot in the finale. Amongst the lot, actor Shalin Bhanot is also an active personality, gaining tons of fan support.

Recently, to support Shalin's will, his ex-wife and actress Dalljiet Kaur, who had a turbulent relationship with the actor, took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of herself with her son Shaarav Bhanot, where she also pitched a message for Shalin to stay focused for the upcoming finale.

In the shared picture, the mother-son duo can be seen on a vacation, posing with broad smiles, where she wrote, "Last few weeks left for Bigg Boss to get over. I wish you all the best Shalin Bhanot. Be patient, be calm and stay strong!"

However, a couple of hours later, Dalljiet again penned a long explanatory note, where she wrote, "It's a simple wish to someone I have known. I know Bigg boss house can be extremely challenging. My all the best wish is not a whitewash on the past."

She continued, "It has been a crazy journey for me and my son but after years, find myself sending a wish to him and I have no regret about it. Past will remain till the very end of my life and it will hurt every single time I'll look back. But, I choose to look ahead in life. That's why I chose to extend a wish for Shalin."

Earlier in an episode of Bigg Boss 16, Dalljiet Kaur extended his support for Shalin Bhanot after he had an emotional outburst on the show. Dalljiet Kaur taking his ex-husband's side, penned a small note on her Instagram.

Dalljiet stated, "Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart." The actress was praised for her actions online.

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur parted ways in 2015, after being married for six years. Dalljiet Kaur was also seen as a contestant in the 13th season of Bigg Boss, gaining immense fame for her upfront and bold attitude on the show.

She later bagged roles in serials including, 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' and 'Kaala Teeka.' On the other hand, a friendly name in the television industry, Shalin Bhanot is currently inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM.