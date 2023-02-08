Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary But THIS Contestant To Be The Winner? Social Media Reacts

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for its grand finale in a few days. The show’s finalists currently are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam who are vying for the trophy and the title of the winner of the season.

Recently, the trophy for the winner of Bigg Boss 16 was recently revealed by the makers. In the picture, a white unicorn can be seen with golden spikes on its head. While the trophy’s first glimpse got the fans excited, social media was quick to make a connection between the trophy and a contestant on the show.

While many are touting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be the winner of the show, she might not as well be the winner of the show. Fans are now speculating that it could be Bigg Boss 2 Marathi winner Shiv Thakare who could take home the trophy of the winner. The reason for this speculation is the similarity between Shiv’s voting symbol and the trophy symbol, a horse.

Several fans of Shiv Thakare took to Twitter to react to the news. One user wrote, “Don't know kya hoga iss bar bb alg hi indication dete h fir hota kch or h Bs hope for his winning.” Another comment read, “Mc stan winner hojayega Lekin shiv Thackeray ka tyaag apne saat le jayega bhai ko bhai se duur nahi kar sakthe.”

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Shiv Thakare posted a video of Shiv’s voting symbol, thanking the fans for their love and wishing for more support. “Itna Pyaar Itna Pyaar ❤️ Ghar Ke Andar Bhi aur Baahar Bhi Thankyou so much from the bottom of our heart for this immense love & support 🫶🏻 Let’s not stop and Keep on Voting for our Shiv.”

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will mark the return of host Salman Khan and will air in two parts this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.