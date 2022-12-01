Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Fumes At Shalin Bhanot For Mocking Her Mental Illness| Watch

Bigg Boss 16's upcoming episode will bring you a delightful package of controversies bagged up with tons of drama. The streaming channel of Bigg Boss 16, ColorsTV recently released an upcoming promo teaser on their Twitter handle which is now creating high anticipation for its arrival.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is serving as the current captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house is seen fighting with Shalin Bhanot during a task. The actress is seen fuming with anger when she threatens to sue her as Shalin mocked her mental health conditions.

The promo released, revealed that the drama starts with a fight between the duo, where Nimrit asks Shalin about his problem and his poking behavior. As Shalin is seen saying he has some mental issues, Nimrit takes the subject towards her and thus lashes out at Shalin for making fun of her mental health and depression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The further promo shows her shouting around the house and yelling at him, ending the conversation with what happens to realize no existence of him inside the Bigg Boss house. For the unversed, Nimrit opened up about her mental illness on the show when she was shooting for her television show 'Choti Sarrdaarni.'

The actress stated, "I had depression and anxiety for a year and it's not like I have fully recovered. I have been on medication for a year or so, and 4-5 months before coming here. I had stopped my medication on my own. So it gets difficult." She discussed the details of the conversation with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan earlier on the show.

As the fight in the promos turns ugly, Nimrit shouts at Shalin, whereas Shalin defends himself for making the sentence about himself and not about her. Bigg Boss 16 completed 2 months, as the show started on October 1. Now creating a ton of buzz with interesting twists and tales, this year's theme of the house is 'Circus.'