Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Be Eliminated From The Show This Week? Here’s What We Know

The Bigg Boss 16 house has been witnessing a rollercoaster of emotions this week. The family members have been visiting the house to meet with the contestants after being away from them for months. With Weekend Ka Vaar approaching, the round of elimination is also keeping housemates quizzed about who will be the next to leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia)

For this week’s eviction, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sreejita Dey have been nominated from Bigg Boss 16. According to reports, ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be getting evicted from the show this week.

The official website of Bigg Boss 16 revealed the latest voting trends of the show. Rapper MC Stan reportedly has got the highest number of votes (46%), followed by ‘Imliee’ star Sumbul Touqeer Khan (20%) and Sreejita De (18%). Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia received the lowest number of votes with only 15%.

Recently, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father Gurdeep Singh Ahluwalia spoke to Pinkvilla in a conversation about his daughter’s performance on the show. “She has come this far and I am sure she will reach the finale as well. All she has to do now is concentrate on herself and she will be roaring,” the ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ star’s father was quoted as saying in the interview.

Nimrit’s father also commented on her equation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and said that both of them are contestants and playing the game the way they feel is better for them.

“As far as friendship is concerned, it’s always good to be friends, and Nimrit will always extend a hand of friendship. But it may be contrary to someone’s new year’s resolution. From Nimrit’s side, she is open to friendship with all. The other person will have to now maybe cancel the new year’s resolution and come forward, but Nimrit will definitely take the first step,” Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father was quoted as saying in the report by Pinkvilla.