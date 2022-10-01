Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Makes A Grand Entry At Salman Khan's Show

BIGG BOSS Season 16 is finally here and Salman Khan has already introduced the first contestant of the show as well. Chhoti Sarrdarini fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the first to enter the Bigg Boss house. The actress entered the house blindfolded and called Salman Khan her lucky charm.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram page of Colors tv channel wrote, "TV Industry ki Sardarni karegi Bigg Boss ke grand premiere mein dhamakedaar tareeke se entry."

Meanwhile, Nimrit wrote, "Bigboss ke Circus me hochuki hai Hum sabki Favourite Sardaarni ki Dhamakedar entry. Waheguruji ka naam leke shuruwat karte hai is naye safar ka aap sabke support aur pyaar ke saath."

Apart from Nimrit, Abdu Rozik will also enter the show. Udaariyaan stars Ankut Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhsry will participate in the show as well.

Meanwhile, every year, the Bigg Boss house has different themes, which is one of the major highlights of the show. This year's theme is 'Circus'. At the start of the show, Bigg Boss showed a glimpse of the new house.

Whereas, talking about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai."

He further talked about the format of Bigg Boss 16 which has made the audience curious. “The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate," he said. Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."

Bigg Boss Season 16 airs on Colors tv channel at 9:30 pm.



