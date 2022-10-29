Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Breaks Down After Salman Khan Asks Abdu Rozik To Leave | Watch Promo

BIGG BOSS has taken a dramatic turn after the eviction of Sreejita De and Manya Singh. Both the contestants expressed their disappointment with their eviction and said that it was unfair. Now, in the Shanivaar ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will announce the name of the contestant who will get evicted this week. In the latest promo, Salman Khan asks Abdu Rizik to leave the house and scolds the housemates for nominating him.

Sharing the promo, Colors tv channel wrote, "Salman ne di ek shocking khabar, kya aaj Abdu jaayenge iss ghar se baahar?"

When Salman asks Abdu to leave the house, the contestants become shocked and Nimrit broke down in tears. Meanwhile, as per the reports, there will no eviction this week and Salman Khan is pranking the contestants.

Katrina Kaif will join Salman Khan in this episode to promote her upcoming horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. In the promo, Katrina asks Salman who he would spy on as a ghost and Salman takes Vicky Kaushal's name.

Earlier, Salman praised Abdu for being true to himself and said he is proud of him. He added that Abdu did not change his perspective even when Archana tries to instigate him.

In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman scolded Ankit and Sumbul for playing the game and being invisible inside the Bigg Boss house. He first schooled Sumbul for not listening to her father's advice and still not improving her. He asked Sumbul to stand in the bedroom's passage to get his point across to her.

He then moved to Ankit and asked Priyanka why the other contestants think Ankit needs guidance. Even though Priyanka tried to defend Ankit, Salman asks him to come out of his comfort zone. Salman also asked Ankit to stand up for the wrong things in the house and said that he believes in him.

Salman also pointed out that Priyanka said Nimrit was wrong in picking ration and Soundarya was not. He called out Priyanka's hypocritical reaction to the situation.