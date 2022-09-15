Bigg Boss 16: New Season Of Salman Khan's Show To Premiere On THIS Date

Salman Khan is back with an all-new season of his popular reality show, Bigg Boss. The superstar, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ will return as the host of the show, which will now in its 16th season.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for a confirmation regarding the premiere date of Bigg Boss 16. Recently, a promo featuring Salman was released by Colors, which created strong buzz across social media. Soon after, netizens started speculating about when the show will begin its new season.

According to several media reports, the Salman Khan-show will have its grand premiere in the first week of October. The makers have decided to launch the season with an all-new theme and contestants on Saturday, October 1. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 14 fame Shehnaaz Gill will also join Salman on stage for the opening episode.

Giving a sneak peek inside what to look forward to this season, Colors TV had launched a promo featuring Salman Khan. In the minute long clip, Salman informed the public that this time, Bigg Boss too will be playing along with the contestants.

“Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki,” read the Instagram post of Colors TV. Watch:

Several contestants are rumored to join in this season. Stand-Up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who won several hearts with his stint in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, ‘Lock Upp’, is also rumored to be getting on board this season.

Apart from Munawar, Kanika Mann, who was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, might also enter the house this time. Other names that have been cropping up include television heartthrobs Vivian Dsena, Shivin Narang and Arjun Bijlani.

With several celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik seeing a huge rise in their popularity post their appearance on Bigg Boss, all eyes are now on the latest season.