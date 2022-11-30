Bigg Boss 16: Meet The 'Golden Boys', New Wild Card Contestants Of Salman Khan's Show

BIGG BOSS 16 has brought a new and surprising twist to the show with the entry of the wild card contestants. Golden Boys, Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, have entered the show and they also brought the chance for the contestants to win their Rs 25 lakhs back.

Who are the 'Golden Boys', Bigg Boss 16' Wild Card Contestants?

Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, popularly known as the Golden Boys, hail from Pune. The duo are famous for their love for gold ornaments and can be seen donning heavy gold necklaces, bracelets, etc. They enjoy a good fan following on social media.



Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar have brought a twist to the show as they will bring Rs 25 lakh with them. For the unversed, the contestants lost Rs 25 lakh from their prize money during a task.

Introducing the Golden Guys, Colors tv show wrote, "Khoye huye 25 lakhs wapis paane ka mauka lekar aaye hai the golden guys."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After the Golden Boys entered the show, MC Stan was the most delighted person. He talked to them about how he is feeling inside the Bigg Boss house. He told Sunny that he is not suitable for the Bigg Boss house as everyone quarrels over minor issues.

Meanwhile, the contestants started arguing with each other as well. First, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia saw that Archana Gautam and some other contestants have created a mess and did not clean things properly.

After Nimrit confronted Archana, they started quarrelling and Nimrit said that Archana should not test her patience. Shiv Thakare then stepped in to reconcile the altercation.

Later, the contestants started arguing again in the house about flour and chapattis, as Archana had a problem with consuming stale food. Fed up with the quarrels, Soundarya Sharma said that she cannot put up with Archana's outbursts.

Meanwhile, Shalin and Tina also try to sort out things between them. Shalin said that he felt taken advantage of by Tina for the tasks and was disheartened by being labelled as a sibling. Tina made it clear that she was just joking and the two cleared their misunderstandings.