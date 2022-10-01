Bigg Boss 16: Meet 'Miss Bikini India' Turned Politician Archana Gautam

THE BRAND NEW season of Bigg Boss is finally here and the new contestants have also entered the show. Bigg Boss contestants come from different backgrounds and professions and the audience gets to know them better. Among the other participants, model-actor-politician Archana Gautam also entered the show and she has already shown her fun and goofy side to the audience.

Introducing Archana Gautam, the official Instagram page of Colors tv channel wrote, "White mein kar rahi hai slay, Archana is here to make your day! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par."

The 27-year-old Archana Gautam is a model, actor and politician, who won Miss Bikini India in 2018. She also represented India at Miss Cosmos World in 2018.

Talking about her acting career, Archana has starred in the films like Haseena Parker and Great Grand Masti. She also appeared in the music videos including Dynamite, Eyeliner and Nasha Zyada.

In 2021, Archana started her political career and joined the Indian National Congress. She got the ticket from Hastinapur (Assembly constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.

In Bigg Boss, Archana talked about her love life with Salman Khan. She also acted with her fellow Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Vig on the stage.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai."

He further talked about the format of Bigg Boss 16 which has made the audience curious. “The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate," he said. Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."