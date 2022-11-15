Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan’s ‘Sexist’ Remark On Priyanka Chahar Leaves Social Media Fuming

Bigg Boss 16 is known for controversy, fights and drama, where the show brings out the worst in every contestant. Contestants provoke and instigate each other, indulging in fights and arguments every day, extending to the position of resorting to the limits of physical violence.

Season 16 of Bigg Boss is no different as drama and backstabbing are a common part of the regime. Currently, the Bigg Boss 16 audience witnessed the wrath of rapper MC Stan, where the contestant passed ‘sexist’ comments on Priyanka Chahar, which was heavily trolled by the audience after the release of the latest episode.

The duo entered into an argument over a lighter, which turned into a fight leaving MC Stan fuming with anger where he crossed the limits and passed misogynistic thoughts on Priyanka Chahar.

The entire fiasco happened as BB punished Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, and MC Stan for smoking inside the bathroom which is against the rules. Soon Priyanka Chahar indulged into a conversation with the rapper to keep his lighter to himself which ultimately ended up in a heated argument.

Priyanka Chahar passed comments on the rapper stating ‘Chal Chal’ to his whole conversation, which instigated the rapper till an extent where he replied, “Cigarette peeti kya chee ladki cigarette peeti kya? Bigg Boss kya badtameezi dikha ri…” \

The rapper also added, “Bacche kaise paida honge, gande chale karne ke liye bula rahi”, to which former Bigg Boss winner and actress Gauahar Khan slammed the rapper on her Twitter account by quoting, “Sooooo low language.Sad! Even women are ok with hearing this from a man about another woman! Sad!”

Netizens on social media are slamming MC Stan for his derogatory remarks on a woman, speaking openly on National television. People are heavily criticizing the rapper’s actions and thus requesting for him to get eliminated soon.