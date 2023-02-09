Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Receives Massive Support From Fans After His Vote Appeal Video Goes Viral | Watch

MC Stan has become one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss season 16 due to his strong gameplay and the support he has received from fans, including celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants. People have praised him for his strategy and many believe that he is a deserving candidate to win the Bigg Boss trophy.

To keep his fans entertained as they wait for the finale, the rapper recently posted a new video on his Instagram account. The video features him rapping and requesting votes in his signature "MC Style."

The video has been captioned as, "Trophy P town Aayegi ON GANG!! You can't stop us NUSTE VOTES KARO KATTAR FAM, Tumko khudko malum!! HINDIIIII. PYAAR KAR (Trophy will come to P town, on gang!! You can't stop us. Vote for us Hindi. Send love)."

Check out video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STΔN 💔 (@m___c___stan)

MC Stan's fans have been showing their support by putting up posters and banners in various locations across Mumbai such as highways, gyms, and restaurants, calling for votes for the rapper.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @biggbossfc2023

MC Stan quickly became a fan-favourite because of his confident personality and sharp one-liners in the Bigg Boss house. His relationships with fellow contestants such as Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik were also well-received by the viewers.

The top finalists contestants in Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. The finale of the show, hosted by Salman Khan, is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13.