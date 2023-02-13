Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Promises Never To ‘Befriend’ Archana Gautam After Show, Says ‘Bhut Flip Hoti Hai’

Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss on Sunday. The rapper soon appeared in a press conference interacting with the media about his experience inside the show and opened up about never being friends with co-contestant Archana Gautam after the show.

Talking about his victory, MC Stan said, "I have my ardent fans to thank for this incredible and unbelievable victory. When I entered the house, I felt like a misfit because I didn't know how the game worked and everyone else seemed to know what they were doing."

According to a report in Pinkvilla, after his win, MC Stan took the names of contestants with whom he would prefer to be friends after the show. MC Stan instantly shared his list including names like Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sajid Khan.

However, he quickly said that he can never be friends with Archana Gautam and stated, "Bahar Bigg Boss chalu ho jayenga bhai, uski baat kare toh... bohut kantaal deti he bhai... bohut kiri-kiri-kiri... uske jo 16 chehre he bhai... flip hoti hai woh 5 minutes pe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

In the show, Archana Gautam and MC Stan were seen involved in huge arguments often. Later, he also locked himself in the bathroom and expressed his wish to voluntarily exit from the show because of the nuisance with her.

MC Stan defeated Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, where he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 16, won a cash prize of Rs 31.80 Lakhs and also won a car.