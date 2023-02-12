Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Ends Journey In Top 3, Final Race Begins Between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will see the winner being declared after 133 days. The top 5 finalists are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. Reportedly, Shalin Bhanot was the first one to exit the show after receiving the lowest number of votes.

Archana Gautam too got evicted from the show. The actor was taken out of the show by Sunny Deol, who was there to promote his next film Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel. Archana Gautam was announced as the one being eliminated after a hand-pump based task.

According to reports, Rapper MC Stan has been announced as the third person to exit the finale race of Bigg Boss 16. The Mumbai-based rapper finished his Bigg Boss 16 journey by ranking in top 3 on the show.

According to several polls, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is being touted as the top pick to be the winner of the show. The actor has already been garnering massive support from celebrities and her fans all over social media platforms.

Shiv Thakare will reportedly be battling it out in the top 2 of Bigg Boss 16 along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The duo will also be performing a special act on the grand finale night, highlighting their on-and-off equation on the show.

The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale saw several guests enter the house including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. The show also saw the return of its host Salman Khan, who was away from the past two weeks to complete the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Reportedly, a new romantic song will also be unveiled on the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale and will be performed on stage by Salman Khan himself along with other ex-housemates of the show.

Bigg Boss 16 winner will take home a golden unicorn trophy and a prize money of Rs 31 lakh.