Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Cries After Shalin Bhanot Says Shiv Thakare Deserves To Win More Than Him | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 is only days away from its finale, with the audiences waiting for their favorite contestant to win the show and lift the trophy. In the recently released promo of Bigg Boss 16, a massive war of words took place between contestants MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.

In the promo, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot can be seen having a conversation about who will win the show. To this, Shalin says that its Shiv Thakare deserves to win slightly more than him.

This however does not go well with the Mumbai-based rapper who starts crying about the same. He also reveals how he felt bad about Shalin Bhanot’s comments.

Shalin and MC Stan also talk about everyone makes fun of his expensive shoes, his diamonds as if they aren't rich at all. After the torture task, Shalin goes to the mandali including Shiv, Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer and tells them it was just a task and they are all friends at the end of the day.

Later, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia taunt him. In a conversation with Nimrit and Shiv, Stan reveals how Shalin told him that Shiv deserves to win more than him and that these words have been etched on his mind.

During the torture task, contestants were given a chance to redeem and win back the prize money back to Rs 50 lakh. The teams were the mandali including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who have so far believed in playing the game together as a team. The non mandali members Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot believed in playing individually were teamed up together.

The Bigg Boss 16 finale will be held sometime in mid-February. Salman Khan has taken a pause from host duties as he is busy with his film projects. This week, Karan Johar will reportedly be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.