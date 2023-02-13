Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Called ‘Undeserving Winner’ On Social Media, Fans Say ‘Should Have Been Priyanka Or Shiv’ | See Tweets

Rapper MC Stan was adjudged the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday night. The rapper won over fan favorite contestants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who came in second and third respectively.

After being declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan told Salman Khan on stage, “I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone.”

Soon after the winner of Bigg Boss 16 was declared, netizens started trending ‘undeserving winner MC Stan’ on social media. One tweet read, “Wow such an undeserving winner anyway congrats Mc stan.” Another tweet read, “MC STAN IS MOST UNDESERVING WINNER IN THE HISTORY OF BIG BOSS.AFTER MC STAN WIN BOYCOTT BIGG BOSS AND COLORS GET 40M TWEETS IN 1 HOUR..”

MC STAN IS MOST UNDESERVING WINNER IN THE HISTORY OF BIG BOSS.AFTER MC STAN WIN BOYCOTT BIGG BOSS AND COLORS GET 40M TWEETS IN 1 HOUR. — Loyalty (@Loyalty03987609) February 12, 2023

Maine bola tha na Shiv ka katega toh MC Stan se hi 😂🤣🤣.

I also said if most deserving #ArchanaGautam𓃵 doesn't win this season, then the most undeserving contestant MC Stan should win. @BiggBoss is officially dead today. — Moutushi Bhowmik (@BhowmikMoutushi) February 12, 2023

Iss baar sach me kuch alag hua



Most loved contestant :- #AbduRozik

Most hated contestant :- Sajid Khan

Undeserving Winner :- MC Stan@BiggBoss khel gaye 🤣🤣🤣 — Sizzu (@SizzuIshh) February 13, 2023

No1 absolutely no1 cn change my opinion about it

My advice 2 celebs who wnts to do BB in future..Pl gain 7M+ followers before coming & just eat,sleep & no need to do task or get involved in any house activities & u win — Dr.Mrs.Nayana Amol🦋 (@NayanaAmol) February 13, 2023

This is what the game show always Hindi bb proving again and again ✌️🔥

End of the day game show

Shiv enjoying MC Stan victory 🔥🔥🔥

Because of some idiotic and undeserving contestants in Tamil BB Not able to digest this till now 😂#BiggBossTamil#MakkalNaayaganAzeem https://t.co/XHFH294Iml — 🌾𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝘾𝙋𝙆 🌾 (@Praveen_tweeps) February 13, 2023

I will always choose the one who is more deserving over undeserving. For me only Staany is the one who deserves this title for his game, efforts and performance throughout the season. @BiggBoss is a personality show and he showed all his shades. That's why HAQ SE WINNER MC STAN pic.twitter.com/E839nl7g2v — ꋬꋊꀘ꒤ꋪ. (@ylt19) February 5, 2023

MC stan aur winner LOL...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @ColorsTV https://t.co/qUVou4kEdQ — ❣️Princess_Nidu❣️ (@Cutiee_NiDa) February 12, 2023

In an interview post losing the winner title to MC Stan, Shiv Thakare said that he felt happy for his fellow mandali member for winning Bigg Boss 16. “Jo hona tha vo hua. Trophy mere mandali mein gayi hai aur mere dost (MC Stan) ke haath mein gayi hai. I am happy about that and also for the fact that I was there till the last day,” the Bigg Boss 16 runner-up was quoted as saying in an interview to India Today.in.

The reality star further added, “Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se. Kuch cheeze hamare hath mein nahi hoti.”

After winning Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan won Rs 31.80 lakh in cash as prize money and a car. The winner also took home a golden unicorn trophy.