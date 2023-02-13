OPEN IN APP

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Called ‘Undeserving Winner’ On Social Media, Fans Say ‘Should Have Been Priyanka Or Shiv’ | See Tweets

Bigg Boss 16: Soon after MC Stan was declared the winner, fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare started trending 'undeserving winner MC Stan' on social media.

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 02:31 PM (IST)
Rapper MC Stan was adjudged the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday night. The rapper won over fan favorite contestants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who came in second and third respectively.

After being declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan told Salman Khan on stage, “I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone.”

Soon after the winner of Bigg Boss 16 was declared, netizens started trending ‘undeserving winner MC Stan’ on social media. One tweet read, “Wow such an undeserving winner anyway congrats Mc stan.” Another tweet read, “MC STAN IS MOST UNDESERVING WINNER IN THE HISTORY OF BIG BOSS.AFTER MC STAN WIN BOYCOTT BIGG BOSS AND COLORS GET 40M TWEETS IN 1 HOUR..”

In an interview post losing the winner title to MC Stan, Shiv Thakare said that he felt happy for his fellow mandali member for winning Bigg Boss 16. “Jo hona tha vo hua. Trophy mere mandali mein gayi hai aur mere dost (MC Stan) ke haath mein gayi hai. I am happy about that and also for the fact that I was there till the last day,” the Bigg Boss 16 runner-up was quoted as saying in an interview to India Today.in.

The reality star further added, “Kuch cheeze humare hath mein nahi hoti hai jo hum shiddat se khelte hai. But kabhi kuch cheeze acche ke liye bhi hoti hai. Taki aapki aage jaake bhuk kam na ho. Aur meri bhuk aur badh gayi, aage jo door open hoga aur jo bhi show karunga, I will do shiddat se. Kuch cheeze hamare hath mein nahi hoti.”

After winning Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan won Rs 31.80 lakh in cash as prize money and a car. The winner also took home a golden unicorn trophy.

