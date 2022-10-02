Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek To Join Salman Khan's Show But Not As A Contestant

ONE OF the most popular reality shows on television Bigg Boss is finally back with its 16th season. The show has just started and it has already become interesting. As per the latest buzz, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek is all set to join the show. But here's a twist as he will be the contestant. Voot will soon launch their show Bigg Buzz, in which fans will interact with the Bigg Boss evicted contestants and Krushna will host the show.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Bigg Buzz will start on October 9, 2022, on the OTT platform Voot. The audience will be able to interact with the evicted Bigg Boss contestants and will be able to play games with them as well.

Talking about joining the Bigg Boss family, Krushna said, "Bigg Boss has been the most loved reality show since its very first season, and I’m thrilled to be hosting Bigg Buzz where I get to take the class and have some fun with the evicted contestants and share the inside news with the audience. Ghar ke andar Bigg Boss unki class lenge, aur ghar ke bahar mein. With the new format of this show, I will take it to another level. I am looking forward to the contestants spilling the beans on the show and adding more masala and tadka to the show with my presence.”

Talking about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai." Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."

“The game is different this season as Bigg Boss khud khelega. Active minds ke andar jo sawal ubhar rahe hai on how he will play, even I don’t know. I don’t want to speculate," Salman added.

Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik and rapper MC Stan, Imlie star Sumbul Touqee and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig, Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan among others are the participants in Bigg Boss Season 16.