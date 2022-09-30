Bigg Boss 16: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan's Reality Show On OTT And TV

The controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ will return with a new season this week. Salman Khan will be coming back as the host of the show and will introduce new twists and turns along the way.

The new season, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will premiere on October 1. With several new contestants locked inside the house for over 100 days, the viewers will be able to see the live streaming of the show on Colors TV channel as well as on OTT platform, Voot.

Famous television as well as movie personalities enter the Salman Khan-hosted show. Recently, the ‘Sultan’ star attended a press conference for the reality show, where he dismissed rumours stating that he is charging ‘Rs 1,000’ crore fees for hosting the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’.

“If I get this amount I will not work in my life… Those Rs 1,000 crore, I was rumoured to be getting this year, I was about to return the money I never got in the first place. So, Colors will be in complete profit,” Salman said.

The witty Khan added, “If I am getting this price, I have so many expenses, like the fees of the lawyers. Here Salman earns, here Salman gives. It comes, it goes.” Adding that his fee is overly exaggerated, Salman said, “There is income tax… The ED (Enforcement Directorate) also notices that and they come. They know the truth.”

Salman Khan also spoke about his fondness for the show and talked about his 12 year journey. “It’s been 12 years now, it’s been a long time. I am used to it. I like the game, there is a lot to learn. You get to meet so many people. You protect the ones who are being bullied and bully the one who bullies. In those four months, we develop a bond,” he said.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ will have its grand premiere on October 1.