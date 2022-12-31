Bigg Boss 16: Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair To Join Salman Khan In New Year's Special Episode

Bigg Boss Season 16 has successfully kept the audience hooked to the screen and has been topping the TRP charts. The reality show and its contestants will now welcome the new year in a grand way. Host Salman Khan will be joined by actor Dharmendra, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia.

Sharing the promo, Colors tv wrote, "Saal ki aakhri raat, hoga dhamakedaar entertainment!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the promo, the contestants can be seen having a blast with the guest stars. Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek can be seen entertaining the contestants as well. The episode will air at 9 pm and will be 3 hours long.

Bigg Boss 16 has been extended till February 2023 as well. According to reports, Salman Khan won't be available at the show till the season finale. Salman Khan's contract will reportedly end in mid-January 2023 and the finale has been extended till February 2023. If the Bajrangi Bhaijaan won't have dates, he will not be available to host the season finale. Karan Johar will reportedly replace Salman Khan if the latter won't be available. There is no confirmation regarding the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Last week, Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house by his fellow contestants and said that his eviction was unfair.

“I don’t think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house,” Ankit Gupta told Pinkvilla in an interview.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.

On the work front, Salman will start shooting for Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif. he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as well.