Bigg Boss 16: Karan Kundrra, Hina Khan And 3 Other Ex-Contestants To Enter Salman Khan’s Show As ‘Seniors’ | See List

The all-new season of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’, will premiere on television this Saturday, October 1. On Sunday, the makers took to social media to share a new promo featuring the megastar.

The list of contestants who will participate in the show is being widely speculated across all platforms. From ‘Lock Upp’ winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to television stars Arjun Bijlani and Shivin Narang, several names have popped up in the past few days.

According to latest reports, the new season will also feature ex-contestants as ‘seniors’. The concept was already adapted in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, where ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan featured as seniors.

If reports are to be believed, this season will see ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Karan Kundrra making it to this season as well. ‘Bigg Boss 11’ star Hina Khan might also enter the show yet again as a senior and add spice to the reality show,

A special report in Tellychakkar read that television heartthrobsKaran Kundraa and Hina Khan have been approached by the makers for the upcoming season of the show and both the stars are in talks to be a part of the show. The report further adds that the duo will also be given super powers and will be ruling over the contestants by assigning them new tasks.

“This year they will enter the show as ‘Villains’. The concept is quite similar to the ‘tribe leaders’ and ‘toofani seniors’ that we saw in the previous seasons,” the report added. However, apart from Karan and Hina, other names hae not been revealed yet.

It is being rumored that Odia actor Prakruti Mishra will also be seen in the upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss’. The actor recently made headlines after a video of her getting beaten on the streets went viral on social media.

Apart from Prakruti, it is also being rumored that television stars Arjun Bijlani, Shivin Narang might also make it to ' ‘Bigg Boss’’ latest season. Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was away from the limelight after several allegations were made on the ‘Housefull’ director in the alleged ‘MeToo’ movement.