Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar To Replace Salman Khan In Season Finale? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Season 16 has been the audience's heart and has topped the TRP charts. After the arrival of the wild card contestants, the game inside the house has become interesting as well. Moreover, the show has been extended till February 2023 as well. However, as per reports, Salman Khan won't be available at the show till the season finale.

According to several reports, Salman Khan's contract will end in mid-January 2023 and the finale has been extended till February 2023. If the Bajrangi Bhaijaan won't have dates, he will not be available to host the season finale. Karan Johar will reportedly replace Salman Khan if the latter won't be available. There is no confirmation regarding the same.

For the unversed, Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan temporarily in Bigg Boss 16 when he was diagnosed with dengue. Karan also hosted the OTT version of Bigg Boss, which streamed on Voot.

On the work front, Salman will start shooting for Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif. he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as well.

Last week, Ankit Gupta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house by his fellow contestants and said that his eviction was unfair.

“I don’t think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house,” Ankit Gupta told Pinkvilla in an interview.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chhar Choudhary, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.

For this week's elimination, the audience will have to wait till the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Moreover, Bigg Boss will soon host a family week for the contestant as well.