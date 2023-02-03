Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Slams Archana For Getting Aggressive In Task, Calls It 'Disgusting'

Bigg Boss Season 16 is heading towards its finale and the show is becoming more and more interesting now. The contestants are trying their best to win this game and the audience is also hooked to their screens due to the drama going on inside the house. In the latest promo, host Karan Johar slammed Archana Gautam for throwing turmeric in Nimrit's eyes during a task.

Karan says, "When you do some task in Bigg Boss house, one minute I am talking. You are trying to take out your personal feelings during the task and do you think this is correct?" In the end, he says, "It was disgusting."

Last week, Tina Datta got evicted from the house. After her exit from the show, she talked about Shalin Bhnot and called him manipulative.

In a conversation with India Today, Tina Datta said, "It was complicated to give justifications to everyone. But my people and my fans, who know me, know the real Tina. They understood me. They knew the story's real side and understood what I was going through."

She added, "You don't get to know a person in a period of a week or 10 days. Aap kisi ko behtar tareeke se nahi jaan paate ho (You don't get to know the person well). When you spend time with that person, you get to know how that person really is — how manipulative and aggressive he is and how he would contradict his own statements."

"The Shalin Bhanot topic really took a toll on me and I was like can I please play my own game? When I became friends with Priyanka recently, I was told by Farah Khan ma'am that we both are the really mean and most hated girls on the show by the viewers. I was in a state of trauma inside the Bigg Boss house," she said.

The contestants left in the house are-- Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.