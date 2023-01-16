Bigg Boss 16: Just Sul Likes 'Chicks' And Not 'Chicken' Which Annoys Archana Gautam, Nimrit; Twitterati Call It 'Great Sarcasm'

During the family week of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, social media influencer Just Sul entered the house in order to support former contestant Abdu Rozik, but his entry annoyed some of the housemates.

During one of the interactions, Archana Gautam, who is one of the popular contestants of BB16, asked Just Sul, "Do you like Chicken?" To this, the social media influencer sarcastically replied, "Chicks," then she asked Nimrit Kaur the meaning of Chicks. Nimrit gestured with her hands, and she recognised its meaning. Later, Nimrit told Archana that girls are also referred to as chicks which annoyed Gautam. The latter then said Bigg Boss has sent a dangerous character in the house.

Netizens are seemingly impressed with Just Sul's sarcasm, as evident from the comments section. A Twitter user commented, "#justsul is killin it with his sarcasm Archana didn’t got nothing #NimritKaurAhluwalia," while another user wrote, "Shameless Archana to #justsul "Khatarnak Prani bhej apne" She always pass comments on look and degradate other. One side #JustSul was spreading positivity other side Archana was spreading negativityCamera and mic yaad na aaya hota to kya hi bolti ye."

A netizen took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Nimrit how cutely explain just sul joke to archana nimrit you r very cute yaar." Another one tweeted, "Sul in the big boss house. Or mazak to hoga he lol."