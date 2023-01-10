Bigg Boss 16 January 9 Written Update: Contestants Meet Their Families, Nimrit, Sumbul Nominated This Week And Much More

Monday's episode was a teary affair as all the contestants got to meet their family members after a long time. Sajid Khan's sister, Farah Khan, who was the first one to enter the house, brought tons of messages and gossip from the outside world. Here are the main highlights from January 09's episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss asked everyone to assemble in the living area

The contestants were shocked on seeing how well-kept their clothes and shelves were. Bigg Boss declared that the V.V.I.P. individuals will now have access to the two-person room and the captain's room. Additionally, Bigg Boss replenished the ration for the housemates and announced that he will soon order them to "freeze and release," and they would have to follow it.

Farah Khan entered BB house

Farah Khan entered the Bigg Boss house and gave her brother Sajid Khan a bear hug after which she sobbed and begged him not to lose the ration. She also told him that their mother is quite happy with him. Sajid, who was frozen, also cried inconsolably.

After meeting the other contenders in the house, Farah thanked Shiv for looking after Sajid. She visited Sumbul Toqueer and cheered her up by telling her that Sajid is watching out for her. She also gave Abdu Rozik a hug and seemed very happy to finally meet him.

Farah interacted with other housemates

Farah referred to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as "Ghar ki Deepika Padukone" and even conveyed Ankit Gupta's message that he misses her. She even informed Tina that her mother's rise to fame is a result of their conflict with Shalin's mother. Farah also admitted that Shalin and Tina's romance was a total bore. Farah, who thrives on comedy, even made fun of her brother for asking everyone to relax.

Shiv's mother entered the house

Shiv's mother entered the house by chanting "Om Shanti" and hugged her son kid. She then asked him to control his emotions and even complimented his game strategy. His mother next kissed Abdu and told Sajid that he was doing an excellent job by maintaining the mandali's unity. She also affectionately referred to Archana Gautam as a sparrow and requested her not to criticise anybody else.

Priyanka's brother Yogesh entered the house

Priyanka's brother Yogesh was the next candidate to enter the house. While everyone was frozen, she introduced her brother to meet her new friend Sreejita, her enemy Archana, and Nimrit.

Farah gave an into Shalin-Tina's relationship

When Shalin sat down to speak with Tina, Farah warned her not to get agitated. She called Tina overly sensitive. However, Tina claimed that she feels bad for Shalin, but the constant squabbling is too much.

Farah then suggested them that since they've both tried being apart, they should consider being together now as the season is almost over. Sajid then entered the conversation and said that Tina is concerned about the viewers. Farah then requested them to not care about it.

Shalin-Tina discussed their issues

Tina told Shalin that she was getting paid for the show and that it was her job to entertain the audience. Shalin acknowledged that he doesn't want to think Tina was faking it.

Farah encouraged Archana

Archana confided in Farah and admitted that she occasionally feels low and needs a shoulder to cry on. Farah brough up the argument between Archana and Sajid and revealed that Sajid was triggered by her father. She even encouraged Archana by telling her that many people have contacted and begged to see her; Archana appeared thrilled to have gained fame.

Nominations begin

The candidates were summoned one at a time into the confession room, but instead of Shiv, Sajid, and Priyanka, their families were called in. Bigg Boss allocated reward money to every contestant under the categories of hyperactive, active, and lost. As per the rules of the game, contestants who nominated category wise, would receive their prize money back.

Farah, Archana, Shalin, Soundarya, Tina, and Priyanka's brother nominated the lost category which comprised of Nimrit, Sumbul, MC Stan, and Sreejita. Shiv's mother, MC Stan, Sreejita, Sumbul, and Nimrit nominated the active group which had Tina, Soundarya, Shalin, and Abdu. Only Abdu selected the hyperactive group, which included Priyanka, Shiv, Archana, and Sajid.

Nominations end

Nimrit, Sreejita, MC Stan and Sumbul were nominated for eviction this week from the lost category. The Rs 20 lakhs prize money was retrieved. Archana picked up a fight with Abdu when she got to know that he nominated her.