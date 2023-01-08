Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Written Updates: Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta Confront Each Other, Latter Makes Shocking Revelation

As the family week is going on, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw contestants meeting their family members on the show after a really long time. While some got emotional, some family members made the contestants realize what was going wrong in the house. The Sunday episode will also witness Shalin and Tina confronting each other. Here's a look at key highlights of the show:

Sajid Khan Talks To Shalin About Tina

When Sajid Khan asked Shalin if Tina's situation was bothering him, he replied that he feels foolish since Tina isn't ready to talk to him. Shalin added that he genuinely believed Tina had fallen for him.

Tina And Shalin Talk

Tina Datta lashed out at Shalin Bhanot for his behaviour which shocked the latter. Tina then told him that she cannot be with an aggressive man. Later, Shalin tried to be calm and made her understand that everything was fine between them. She asked him to leave her alone as she needed time to think.

Shalin Calls Sajid To Clarify Things

In the midst of the conversation, Shalin became impatient and called Sajid to obtain some explanations. Despite Sajid's efforts to diffuse the situation, this did not go well among the three of them.

Shalin Bhanot Apologizes To Soundarya

Shalin went to Soundarya to apologize for his comments against her, including "if Soundarya is the last person on the planet, I still won't talk to her." However, it appeared that Soundarya was not willing to listen to him.

Shekhar Suman Enters The House

Shekhar Suman, on the other hand, incorporated his Shayari and humorous elements by emphasizing their rage and discontent inside the home. He complained about how annoyed the camera was because the other residents of the house never seem to stop venting their anger on one another in front of it. Shekhar brought up the struggle and the pleasure from the entire week in his own way.