'Bigg Boss 16' Jan 6 Written Updates: Salman Khan Blasts At Tina Datta For Her 'Fake Bond' With Shalin; Abdu Rozik Gets Emotional

The Friday episode of Bigg Boss Season 16 was quite intense. The 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode saw host Salman Khan lashing out the contestants as he took a stock at all the major events that happened during the entire week. Here's a look at some of the key events from the Friday episode:

Salman Khan Calls Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta's Relationship Fake

Salman Khan grilled Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot over their "confusing" behavious on the show. The Dabangg star questioned Tina about her intimate dance with Shalin. He asked, "Tina kaunsa game khel rahi aur kiske saath (Which game are you playing and with whom?)" Hearing this, Tina was left shocked and said, "Mai dhong nahi karti (I don’t pretent)," then Salman replied, "I think it’s the opposite." Tina then said she spoke to Shalin about the same and told him, "Nahi ho sakta hai humare beech kuch," Salman reminded Tina of her intimate dance with Shalin and said, "There is no consistency in your game, when you were weak you went with him and got strong you left him."

Tina then replied, "We can’t fall in love." Salman said, "Abhi toh jhagda kiya tha, jaise hi music baja chipak gaye. There was nobody else to stick around or dance with, this relationship is fake." Soon after this, Tina and Shalin appeared embarrassed.

Shalin Bhanot Upsets Salman Khan

Salman Khan got upset with Shalin Bhanot after the latter interrupted him during a conversation with Tina Datta. He then asked Bhanot to 'wake up' and also called him a 'fool' for not realising that Tina is just teasing him.

Tina In Tears

As Salman Khan lashed out at Tina Datta for faking her relationship with Shalin Bhanot, this shocked her and soon after the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor left the stage, she broke down into tears.

Salman Praises Abdu Rozik

Salman grilled the housemates for taking contant digs against each other over professions and struggles. He then told all the contestants that it's Abdu who has seen a lot of struggle in his life and also asked him to talk about the same.

Abdu Talks About His Struggle Days

Abdu Rozik shared details about his days of struggle before he became a social media sensation. Abdu said, "I used to sing in the bazaar. Per day 5 dollar or 10 dollars used to earn." He also mentioned that he is the only working member in his family.