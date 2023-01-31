Bigg Boss 16 Jan 31 Written Updates: Archana, Shalin, Priyanka Make It To Finale Week; Sumbul Ignores Mandali As She Loses Special Nomination Task

The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss Season 16 saw contestants indulged in a special nomination task which became difficult as the finale is around the corner. Popular celebrity stylist Ken Ferns entered the house and played a major role in the task.

While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot reached the finale after winning the task, Sumbul lost the task. She then started ignoring Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan which didn't go well with them.

Here are all the key highlights of the Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss season 16:

Bigg Boss Announces Nominations

Bigg Boss announced the nominations on Tuesday, stating that the teams will be chosen by the housemates themselves. Nimrit Ahluwalia is saved as she holds the ticket to the finale.

Task Begins

Each team member will make their way to the action area individually, and competitors will time themselves for 9 minutes. The team that is nearly 27 minutes will not be nominated.

Ken Ferns Enters The BB House

Designer and celebrity stylist ken Ferns entered the house. He talks to the contestants during the nomination task. As Archana meets Ken Ferns, he displays comments from her fans. Contestants talk with Ken Ferns and make every effort to monitor the essential 9 minutes.

Ferns then appreciated Priyanka and told her that she has improved a lot in her fashion and also her game in the house is going strong.

Shiv, MC Stan and Sumbul Nominated This Week

Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and Archana make it to the finale week after which the latter expressed joy by screaming in the garden area.

Sumbul Ignores Mandali

As Sumbul is nominated for the finale week, she went into silent mode. She then ignored Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan after which the trio got disappointed from her.