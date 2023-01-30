Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 Written Updates: Archana Lock Horns With Mandali Over Cooking Chores; Nimrit Stands As FIRST Finalist

Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer toward the end with drama and controversy increasing with every episode. With a handful of contestants managing the house, the inmates are trying their best to instigate fights and sabotage one another to win the ultimate trophy.

Highlights from Bigg Boss 16 January 30 episode are updated below:

Nimrit and Archana lock horns over cooking chores

Inmates sing the Bigg Boss anthem, where next Nimrit and Archana are seen in a heated argument over Archana using all the flour left in the house. Archana refuses to make chapatis for the mandali due to her instigating fights with Nimrit and Shiv.

Nimrit says she will count on her appetite and will smash Archana's face if she comes out hungry. Archana pokes Nimrit, where Sumbul and Stan come to her support. Mandali says Archana is testing their patience.

Priyanka and Archana team up

Archana says Mandali does not show any humanity. Archana starts to cook for everyone but is interrupted by Nimrit after which the two again fight, where Nimrit gets instigated over Archana's comment.

Confession room call

Priyanka is called into the confession room where she is asked to take one inmate's name who she would like to control, where she says Shiv's name. Next, Shiv takes Priyanka's name, followed by Shalin also taking Shiv's name.

Introduction to captaincy task

A tag game takes place where Priyanka is asked to take Sumbul's tag, Shiv is asked to take Archana's tag, Nimrit takes on Priyanka, Sumbul and Shalin take each other, and Stan takes Nimrit's tag.

Archana and Priyanka, Shalin and Sumbul ally. Nimrit destroys Priyanka's tag, Priyanka and Shalin enter into an argument, Sumbul nominates Shalin, and Shalin destroys Stan's tag. Due to utter confusion and violence, Bigg Boss cancels the task, saving Nimrit's captaincy again.

Lastly, Archana offers a piece of sweet to Nimrit over her win for being the first contender to go to the finale.