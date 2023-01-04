Bigg Boss 16 Jan 3 Written Update: Abdu Becomes New Captain, MC Stan Demands Voluntary Exit From Show And Much More

Abdu was elected as the captain of the house for a second term.

As the New Year commenced in the Bigg Boss 16 house, fresh tensions started to arise in the housemates' favourite place for quarrels – The Kitchen. On Tuesday, Tina Datta and Archana Gautam had a fight when the latter made a reference of her relationship with Shalin Bhanot. In a separate incident, MC Stan asked to be removed from the show after his argument with Archana Gautam. Here are the main highlights from January 03's episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Tina-Archana's verbal spat

Tina asked Archana to give her a heads up whenever she needed to use the kitchen. To this, Archana responded saying that as she was spending quality time with Shalin, she did not want to disturb them. This did not sit well with Tina, who then revealed that she went to a co-ed school.

Soundarya and Archana reprimanded Tina for hugging Shalin too intimately and yet still referring to him as a buddy. Priyanka also added to the fight while they were criticising Archana, but she took it with a pinch of salt and pretended it was all in fun. Sajid then pointed out that they were making Archana more famous by attempting to criticise her.

Captaincy task

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Priyanka, Nimrit, MC Stan and Abdu all had the potential of becoming the next captain, as none of them were nominated. As per the rules of the task, after horns were buzzed, each contestant would get a chance to catch the balls and put them in the potential captain's basket.

Sajid was the sanchalak for this task as usual. Sreejita tripped during the task and injured herself as soon as the first ball was thrown. Archana blamed Sreejita's heels as she believed that it was not the correct footwear for the task.

The first ball was grabbed by Soundarya and he put it in Abdu’s basket. The second one was caught by Shalin and he handed it to Priyanka. Meanwhile, Tina voiced her dissatisfaction with Bigg Boss for not calling her to the confession room yesterday.

Shalin snagged the next ball and put it in Priyanka's basket. Next Shiv got the ball and tossed it into Abdu's basket.

Priyanka-Sajid disagreement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Sajid directed Priyanka and Abdu to move away from their respective baskets, but Priyanka refused to do so by claiming there is no such rule. This situation worsened as he attempted to disqualify Priyanka.

Priyanka then advised Sajid not to manipulate her and said "don't be very smart Sajid Ji". Soundarya and Sumbul grabbed the next ball and put it in Abdu’s basket.

The last ball

Bigg Boss declared that the task will continue until a buzzer is heard. However, the last ball released was not caught by anyone. Abdu was elected as the captain of the house for a second term. Sajid then told Abdu to save Sumbul in the nomination process if he is given the chance.

Archana fought about house duties

Archana informed Abdu about the untidy restroom. Shiv then interjected which led to a fight between them. She then dubbed Shiv as a 'fattu' while Shiv called her a 'kaamchor'.

Meanwhile, Shalin felt Tina is always rude to him. After this, Tina got annoyed and flung the microphone towards him. She later had a meltdown in the washroom.

While the debate regarding the house chores continued, Nimrit and Shiv dared Archana to complain about the same to MC Stan. She then went to Stan and pointed out the problems. However, the debate intensified when Stan replied to her saying, 'Tere baap ka naukar hai kya?'.

When Archana claimed that Bigg Boss was her father, Stan dragged her mother into the argument which resulted in Archana labelling Stan as 'Ghatiya'.

Archana broke down

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Sajid attempted to soothe Archana and ask her why she got so agitated about the messy restroom. Archana then defended her action saying that everyone blamed her every time she failed to finish her job. She referred to the incident when Shiv tossed her garments after she refused to do her chores, and Sajid shouldered the fault by admitting that he asked him to do it.

Stan demanded a voluntary exit from show

Sajid then went to the captain's room and told Stan that he should not have said "Teri Maa ka Bigg Boss ke sath chalrha kya?". However, after that, when the mandali attempted to persuade Stan to eat his food, he said that he wants a voluntary exit from the show.