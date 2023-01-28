Bigg Boss 16 Jan 27 Live Updates: Tina Datta Named 'Queen' Of The House; Priyanka Questions Shiv Thakare's Character

As the finale week is approaching, Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan as the host of one of the popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 16. The 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode saw many celebrities including Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh entering the Bigg Boss house as they played games with the contestants. During a game, Farah also called Tina a 'rani' of the house. Continue reading to know the key highlights of the Friday episode of BB16:

Farah Khan Takes Over Hosting Duties From Salman Khan

Farah Khan took over the hosting duties from Salman Khan on Friday. She will confront the housemates on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Archana Gautam Targets Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam targeted Shiv Thakare, stating that he makes issues out of little things.

Mika Singh Enters BB House

Popular singer Mika Singh entered the house as he played songs on his guitar for all the contestants. He even helped them get through a task during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

After playing a game with the contestants, Mika Singh left the house. During the assignment, the housemates were electrified while Mika sang for them.

Anil Kapoor Plays Game With Contestants

Anil Kapoor entered the house to promote his upcoming reality show, The Night Manager. During his visit, he had a fun interaction with MC Stan as the latter taught him the local Mumbai lingo.

As Anil Kapoor invited Sumbul to dance, she showed her moves on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Pathaan's song Besharam Rang. Her performance was applauded by Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Priyanka Named 'Manager' Of The House

Anil Kapoor played a game with all the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 during which Priyanka was named the 'manager' of the house. Priyanka was referred to be a "rani" or queen by Archana during a game since everything revolved around her. After a disagreement, their friendship was restored.

Sumbul was referred to as the "joker" of the house during a task because the other residents claimed she was just playing along with her group and had no personal opinions.

Priyanka Questions Shiv's Character

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took a jibe at Shiv Thakare as she called him un-gentleman-like. Later, Farah Khan called Tina Datta the 'queen' of the Bigg Boss 16 house. She said that all the things in the BB house revolve around her.