Bigg Boss 16 Jan 22 Written Updates: Housemates Evict Soundarya Sharma; Ekta Kapoor To Cast Nimrit Kaur In 'Love S*x Aur Dhoka 2'

From Soundarya Sharma's eviction to Ekta Kapoor taking auditions of the contestants for her upcoming movie, Love S*x Aur Dhoka 2, here are the highlights of Bigg Boss Season 16:

By Swati Singh
Sun, 22 Jan 2023 11:50 PM IST
The 'Ravivaar ka Vaar' episode of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 saw host Salman Khan schooling Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare over their recent argument ahead of the finale week, while contestant Soundarya Sharma got evicted. Producer Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee also entered the house as they auditioned contestants for their next movie Love S*x Aur Dhoka 2. Here are all the key updates that you need to know about the Sunday episode of BB 16:

Salman Khan Schools Nimrit Kaur and Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan schooled Nimrit and Shiv over their casual attitude after they received tickets to the finale. Salman warned them not to think that they are already winners of the show.

Salman Khan Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Weakest'

Salman Khan warned Bhanot to keep his aggression in control and called him the weakest contestant of the show. He further noted that Shalin is forgetting the plot of BB16.

Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee Enter The Show

As Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee entered the show, they announced their upcoming project Love S*x Aur Dhoka 2.

As they entered the show, they announced that they will be casting one of the contestants from the show for their next installment Love S*x Aur Dhoka 2. Ekta and Dibakar were impressed by Tina, Sumbul, Priyanka and Nimrit’s performances, but they decided to cast Nimrit for LSD 2.

Soundarya Evicted From BB 16

Soundarya Sharma was evicted on the Sunday episode which left other contestants emotional.

Salman Khan asked contestants to decide collectively and name one contestant for eviction. Housemates chose to save Sumbul intead of Soundarya after which she got evicted from the show. Sumbul was saved from the eviction as she got more votes than Soundarya from the audience.

