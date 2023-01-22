Bigg Boss 16 Jan 21 Written Updates: Tina Datta Cries Inconsolably As Salman Khan Schools Her, Former Asks Him To Let Her Exit The Show

The 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' episode of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16, episode got quite intense after host Salman Khan leveled several questions at Tina Datta. The latter broke down into tears and requested Bigg Boss to let her exit the show. Later, Salman also welcomed Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik into the show. Here are all the key details of the Saturday episode:

Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta Fight

The equation between Shalin and Tina is getting worse day by day. During the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 16, Bhanot accused Tina of spreading rumours. He then told MC Stan that Datta told him about his fan following and also asked to be friends with him. Later, she clarified things with Stan and called Bhanot a liar.

Shalin Bhanot Clarifies Things To Salman Khan

Since Shalin and Tina were at odds over who was to blame, it appeared Salman Khan was not willing to accept Shalin's explanation.

Not only this, Salman also revealed the secret conversation between Tina and Priyanka. Datta had accused Bhanot of planning the game ahead of entering the show. Pointing out the same, the Dabangg actor asked her if she was a part of that game plan.

Tina Datta Breaks Down Into Tears

Salman Khan told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to beware of Tina Datta. Latter then broke down into tears and asked Salman to let her exit the Bigg Boss house. Priyanka also tried to pacify her but she kept on asking the makers to let her leave the house.

Later, Shalin also came to talk to Tina but Priyanka requested him to get out of the room as it was not the right time to talk.

Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik Enters BB16

Salman Khan welcomed ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik to the show. The duo then asked the host to name the contestants according to the names of his films. While he called Shalin a Tubelight, he termed Shiv Partner, and MC Stan Sultan.