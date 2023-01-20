Bigg Boss 16 Jan 20 Written Updates: Shalin Bhanot Fights With Bigg Boss, Astrologer Says Archana Gautam Has 'Kali Zaban' & More

The 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss, saw astrologer Saurish Sharma making several revelations about the housemates, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and more. Recently eliminated contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik also joined host Salman Khan on stage. Here is all you need to know about the Friday episode:

Shalin Bhanot Looks Outside BB16 House

The Friday episode saw contestant Shalin Bhanot climbing up the Bigg Boss house as he looks outside. After Sumbul asked him about the view, he described the surrounding scenes to her.

Later, he also had a conversation with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia during which he stated that he wanted Tina Datta out of the house. "I can't stand her face," said Bhanot. After a few minutes, Nimrit was seen chatting with Soundarya about Shalin, stating that she does not trust him in the game.

Astrologer Saurish Sharma Enters BB House

Famous astrologer Saurish Sharma entered the BB house. He predicted the future of the housemates. Starting with Sumbul, the astrologer predicted her hard past after which she said he was right.

Saurish Sharma Says Archana Gautam Is Not Serious About Politics

Saurish Sharma said that contestant and politician, Archana Gautam, has 'kali zabaan'. He explained to the other contestants how her predictions in the Bigg Boss house came true. Later, he also advised her to be careful before speaking anything.

Further speaking about Gautam, Saurish Sharma added that she is not 'very serious' about her political career, adding that she will gain more success in the entertainment industry.

Shalin Bhanot Breaks Down

Shalin Bhanot was called inside the confession room after which he broke down as he had been waiting to speak to Bigg Boss for a very long time. He then got a panic attack after he entered the confession room and asked Bigg Boss to not telecast their conversation.

Shalin Fights With Bigg Boss

Shalin Bhanot was seen having a conversation with Bigg Boss during which he lost his cool. Later, he said he wants to take a voluntary exit from the show. He then lashed out at the BB and called him a 'visionary'. He further added that he does not like Priyanka's laughter.