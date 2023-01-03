Bigg Boss 16 Jan 2 Written Update: Soundarya, Sajid, Sambul Nominated, Tina-Shalin's Sudden Closeness Shock Housemates And Much More

Following a gala New Year celebration in the Bigg Boss 16 house, it was time for the housemates to return to reality. On Monday's episode of the nomination special, while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made Sajid Khan upset after nominating him,Tina and Shalin calmly talked out their issues. Moreover, the contestants were asked to give their views in the confession room on Tina and Shalin's relationship after witnessing their closeness at MC Stan's concert. Here are the main highlights from January 02's episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Discussion in the house about Tina, Shalin

Nimrit and the mandali discussed how Tina and Shalin were seeking to overshadow MC Stan. Archana and Soundarya gathered to chitchat about how they were drawing near to the concert. All the participants are perplexed to observe how Tina and Shalin were edging nearer to each other after quarrelling the entire day.

Soundarya and Archana mocked Tina

While Shalin and Tina reclined in the same bed while talking, Soundarya and Archana burst into a fit of hysterics, mimicking Tina's manner of speaking. Nimrit interjected the discussion, remarking that Tina had vowed to stand her ground against Shalin's verbal harassment, as she is a good example for other girls. Simultaneously, Archana cautioned Soundarya to not return to Gautam when Bigg Boss 16 is over.

Nimrit-Tina fight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

At the break of dawn, Nimrit and Tina embroiled in a quarrel in the kitchen concerning the onion peels left out on the counter since yesterday afternoon. Nimrit expressed her opinion, which provoked Tina and she ordered her not to address her in the morning. Nimrit retaliated by labelling her as hot-headed and ridiculed her for mispronouncing Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

Tina-Shalin talked out issues

Tina and Shalin decided to sit with each other and talk their problems out. Tina asked Shalin to not behave differently with her and not treat her like a normal friend.

Bigg Boss got the gossip about Tina-Shalin

Bigg Boss summoned Archana and Shiv and asked if they had noticed anything peculiar in the show the day before. They both answered that Shalin and Tina had been behaving overly affectionate as they assumed they would be admired by the audience. Archana and Shiv said that their behaviour was 'fake' and mockingly ridiculed the pair.

Nomination special

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The contestants were required to remove the lights from their designated houses. Only four bulbs were allowed to remain lit. Shiv selected everyone apart from his team, with Sumbul Toqueer being the last one. As per the rule, an unexpected was to event occur when the wheel of fortune is spun and the person whose name appears is granted the opportunity to bring light to the nominated person’s home, however, one light will be taken away on the choice of the selected contestants.

Nimrit nominated Sajid, saved Sambul

Nimrit's name appeared after the wheel of luck was spun. She put forward Sajid's name and saved Sumbul as Sajid looks unperturbed about the nomination. However, it flipped when Sreejita De nominated Sumbul and saved Priyanka.

Shalin went next and safeguarded Tina while Nimrit was nominated rather than him. Tina, Shalin, Soundarya, Sajid, Archana, Sreejita and Sumbul have been nominated for eviction this week. The contestants regarded this nomination as fair and called it the finest one.

Sreejita-Sajid got into an argument

Sajid was infuriated with Sreejita for her statement that although he claimed to be indifferent, he is in fact hurt when he gets nominated. In response, Sreejita insulted Soundarya by calling her a 'chatterbox' for informing Sajid of this. On the contrary, Sajid was livid about the entire situation and claimed that he will continue to remain safe in the competition until it ends, regardless of who nominated him.

Are Shalin-Tina friends?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss called Abdu and Sajid to give their point of view and Abdu simply said that when the nominations were closed, they made up and become friends. Next, MC Stan and Nimrit entered to give their thoughts on Shalin and Tina’s friendship. Bigg Boss asked them if Stan would write a song for them, and he jokingly replied that he would be baffled. He added that they were just trying to get footage and get some work in the industry since they have been away from TV for some time. Nimrit also bluntly called their bond phony. Bigg Boss then asked Priyanka what she thought of Shalin and Tina, to which she replied saying that they are "fake" and even Shalin is a bit unsure.

Archana confronted Shalin

Archana asked Shalin about what suddenly happened yesterday and how they got so intimate. When Shalin revealed that they are just friends but, Archana and Soundarya were not willing to accept it. Archana tried to convince him to share his actual sentiments but, he was firm and did not divulge details of their relationship. Shalin went on to tell this to Tina and she loved the way he managed the situation.