Bigg Boss 16 Jan 17 Written Update: A Shocking Twist In The Ration Task Creates Havoc; Shiv And Archana’s Verbal Fight Invites Drama

Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer toward the end, with drama and difficulties both increasing for the inmates. The audience is going to witness intense drama and conversation amongst the contestants inviting unwanted haphazard arguments worth watching, as the game of survival is just going to get tougher.

Shiv stands as the new head of the 'Mandali'

Nimrit mocks Shiv for avenging himself in the show, where next Shiv tries to stop her, and instead, Nimrit starts to beat him with her slippers. As Shiv Charges and throws her slipper toward her, Nimrit becomes upset.

On the other hand, Archana and Soundarya are seen discussing Shiv being the new head of their 'mandali.' They also mock Nimrit for being Shiv's shadow now in the game.

Archana complains about her relationship with Soundarya

As Soundarys is seen bossing Archana for making Parathas, Archana complains to Nimrit about her behavioral change towards her. Soundarya is seen next asking Nimrit, about comments of Archana behind her back. Nimrit asks her to ignore these petty things.

Stan and Shiv are summoned to the confession room

Bigg Boss sarcastically plays games inside the confession room with both of them. Next Bigg Boss asks a comment on Priyanka and Shalin's bond and also asks Shiv to consider Sumbul as his competitor. Bigg Boss creates a realization session for them as the duo thanked him.

Inmates gather for the ration task

Bigg Boss explains the ration task to the contestants with inflated prices and a racing game, the inmates start the activity. Shalin enters the ration room first and opts for coffee, followed by Shiv. He again enters the room and shops for himself twice.

Next Shiv and Archana are seen indulging in a nasty verbal session with each other, where Shiv schools Archana on concentrating on her part of the game. Soundarya and Shalin ask Archana to stop poking him unnecessarily.

Archana becomes upset with Soundarya's behavior

Archana and Soundarya start their argument as Archana becomes upset with Soundarya taking Shiv's side in the task and asks her if she wants to join the mandali. Soon Soundarys refuses to take Archana's help anymore.

Nimrit makes her understand as Priyanka is the real culprit and is instigating Archana, whereas her loyalty sticks with Soundarya. However, Archana is again seen sharing her conversation with Soundarya with Priyanka.