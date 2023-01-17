Bigg Boss 16 Jan 16 Written Update: Tina, Shalin Nominated For Eviction, Shiv Calls Archana 'Kamchoor' And Much More

Bigg Boss 16 is very close to its finale as back-to-back three contestants left the house. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was chosen as the captain yet again but this time she had to fight and make the contestants adhere to her rules to get her ticket to the finale! Here are the major highlights from Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Shalin-Priyanka early morning discussion

The home feels empty now that Sajid Khan has left, Shalin Bhanot informed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He quipped that once Archana Gautam goes, the house would be deserted.

Ticket to finale

Bigg Boss declared that the captain will have a ticket to the finale week. Like the previous day, Nimrit was chosen as the captain, and the other contestants had to remove her from her position in order to gain access to the finale. Bigg Boss also cautioned Nimrit that he would keep an eye on her and that she has to be extremely careful about abiding by the house rules.

Strategies to dethrone Nimrit

Priyanka, Tina, and Shalin attempted to discuss and plot a strategy to remove Nimrit from her captaincy. Tina believed she received everything on a silver platter and doesn't think Nimrit deserved it. Shalin challenged Nimrit when she assigned the house duties, arguing that it was too much. Shiv Thakare, however, stepped in and offered to assist Shalin.

Nomination special

The two nominees were required to be pushed down by the other participants in dal-dal in front of a crocodile in the activity area. Since Nimrit was the captain, she was ineligible for nomination. First up, Sumbul Toqueer suggested Tina and justified it by pointing out that Tina was more involved in Shalin than in the show.

Tina was also nominated by Soundarya Sharma, who claimed that she communicated with Shalin through sign language. Tina responded by defending herself, which sparked a verbal spat. She charged Soundarya with following Shalin despite the fact that he had criticised her behind her back.

Tina was then mocked by Soundarya for being envious. The next name she took was Shalin and was enraged as because of Tina, he got nominated. However, Priyanka voiced that Shalin should not blame Tina for this and instead speak with Soundarya.

Fights during nominations

Nimrit nominated Tina and Shalin stating that he always puts the blame on someone else. Then Priyanka nominated Sumbul and mentioned her little participation in the programme.

Tina went next and nominated Soundarya stating that she is unable to compete without Archana's support. Soundarya and Priyanka then attacked one another which led to an altercation.

Tina also labelled Soundarya as insecure and ridiculed her. The next person Tina nominated was Sumbul's stating that she has no ill will against her and that she is only concerned with her participation in the play.

MC Stan nominated Soundarya and asked her to play individually. The next contestant to be nominated by him was Archana.

Shiv was nominated by Archana next, who claimed that he is biased towards the other contenders and the mandali. She also suggested MC Stan, claiming that he has been silent on important issues. Shiv first nominated Archana calling her a "kaamchor," and then Soundarya, stating that he doesn't understand her personality.

Soundarya was nominated by Shalin stating that she was being overshadowed by Archana. Sumbul was the next candidate to be nominated by Shalin.

Tina, Shalin, Soundarya, and Sumbul were the participants nominated for the week at this point in the nomination process.

Shalin-Tina confrontation

Shalin confronted Tina and asked her if she had any issues with him. She claimed that Soundarya combined their names and nominated her because of him. Tina then asked Shalin to do whatever he wants to do.

When Shalin advised her to keep her composure, Tina got enraged and began yelling at him because she thought he was threatening him. Shalin made it clear that there was no longer any misunderstanding between them and that he wanted to find a common ground with her.