Bigg Boss 16 Jan 14 Written Updates: As Abdu Rozik Exits The Show, Mandli Gets Teary-Eyed; Salman Khan Welcomes Guests In House

The 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss Season 16 saw Salman Khan in conversation with special guests including Simi Garewal. While fan-favourite contestant Abdu Rozik exited the show due to work commitments, while Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were targeted by the guests for their 'fake' relationship. To know more, read the highlights of Saturday episode here:

Salman Shows Nimrit Ahluwalia Her Father's Clip

Nimrit got upset when her father pointed out her game-related blunders to her during the family week. Nimrit was then questioned by Salman Khan over her reaction.

Nimrit Takes Back Her Word

Nimrit Kaur had once told Sajid Khan that she would sacrifice the BB trophy for Shiv, but when host Salman Khan asked her the same question, she said that she would not give away the trophy for anyone, which shocks Sajid.

Salman Khan Welcomes Guests In BB House

Celebrated producer Sandiip Sikcand and senior news journalist Sandiip Sikcand graced the weekend episode of BB 16. They were seen questioning the contestants.

Diband And Sandiip Question Shalin And Tina

Journalist Diband and producer Sandiip Sikcand questioned the relationship between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Later, aster hearing this, the duo pointed fingers at each other. The duo guest also said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was lost in the show after Ankit Gupta exited the the house. Priyanka then defended herself.

Guests Target Archana Gautam

During a task, Archana Gautam singled out MC Stan and mentioned his followers once more. Pointing out the same, Sandiip and Dibang schooled her.

Abdu Rozik Exits The Show

Fan favourite contestant Abdu Rozik exited the Bigg Boss 16 house due to his prior commitments. Everybody was left into tears after witnessing Rozik's exit. Stan, Sajid, Nimrit, Sumbul and Shiv were in tears.