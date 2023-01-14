Bigg Boss 16 Jan 13 Written Updates: Salman Khan Holds Bharti Singh's Baby In His Arms; Sreejita De Evicted

The weekend episode of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Season 16, saw host Salman Khan turning into a babysitter for Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh, lovingly called Gola. While Sreejita De was evicted from the house, Sajid Khan called her 'boring' and 'lost'. On the other hand, Salman also played games with the BB16 housemates. Here's a look at all the highlights of the show:

Bharti And Harsh Enter The House

As Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa entered the house, they danced with the contestants. Soon after that, the BB house is divided into two teams- pink and yellow as the duo play games in the house.

Bharti Hugs Archana Instead Of Tina Datta

Amid the game, Bharti Singh recreated a scene from BB house. Earlier, Tina Datta's mother mistakingly hugged Sreejita instead of her. Bharti recreated the scene and she was going to hug Tina, she hugged Archana after which housemates burst into laughter.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Targets Shalin, Tina, Soundarya

Priyanka Choudhary slammed Shalin and Tina as they called them 'duffers'. She also called Soundarya a 'duffer'. After this, Shalin and Tina fought again during the task. Shalin said, "Tina has 'ghatiya soch' and she used him in the game."

Salman Khan Pokes Fun At Tina

Amid the game, Salman Khan mocked Tina Datta as earlier, her mother hugged Sreejita De instead of her. During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode Salman made fun of the same incident.

Salman Khan Holds Bharti's Baby In Arms

As Bharti graced the floors of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan held her baby Gola in his arms. He even gifted the little munchkin a silver bracelet with a blue stone, the same as he wears. Bharti joked that Salman will launch him in the industry.

Sreejita De Evicted

Sreejita De was eliminated from the show. She was a wildcard contestant who later returned after being initially eliminated.