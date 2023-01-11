Bigg Boss 16 Jan 10 Written Update: Housemates Celebrate Farah Khan's Birthday, Archana's Brother Entertains The Contestants And Much More

Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 16 can be called a ‘family special’ as most of the contests fought less and seemed mostly happy throughout the day. Each contestant's family members were permitted to stay in the house for one day. The second group of V.V.I.Ps to enter the home were MC Stan's mother, Archana Gautam's brother, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father.

Sajid Khan Entered Confession Room

Sajid first thanked Bigg Boss for bringing his sister Farah Khan into the house. Bigg Boss then offered him the chance to interview with her and show the audience yet another great side of the filmmaker. Shiv's mother claimed that despite not having tasted anybody else's cooking in 40 years, she ate Archana's paratha and sabzi with great affection.

Sajid interviews Farah

When Sajid revealed that Farah had struck him on the head with a frying pan, she responded humorously saying that she had only done so because he had instructed her not to hit him in the face.

On her birthday, Farah cracked jokes about how she usually gets paid to enter the Bigg Boss house, but this time she got to enter for free because her brother was inside.

Sajid then exposed Farah's secret, that when they were teenagers, she wrecked a person’s bike who hit Sajid. Farah also emphasised on Sajid's fatherly love for Abdu Rozik.

Farah's birthday celebration

Bigg Boss sent a cake for Farah's birthday celebration. Bigg Boss then ordered everyone to freeze and asked Farah must leave the house. Farah after giving her best wishes and love to each participant and finally exit the house.

Shiv's mother and Priyanka's brother talk about the BB house

Shiv's mother, Asha, told Shalin that he picked fights on purpose to get Salman Khan to trash him. She also advised her son to serve as the captain once, but cautioned him not to speak to Shalin. On the other hand, Priyanka's brother, Yogesh, asked Sumbul about why she is so silent in the house. Bigg Boss then asked Yogesh and Asha to exit the house.

Asha then broke down as she left the house. However, before exiting, she invited Sajid over and requested Archana to refrain from arguing while they are eating. Yogesh too sent his best wishes to everyone before exiting the house.

MC Stan's mother entered the house

Stan’s mother broke down on seeing her son. She told him that his fans are rooting for him and begged him to keep fighting for the last few weeks. Even Stan started crying upon seeing his mother.

After that, Archana and Shalin apologised to MC Stan's mother referring to their altercation with her son. She advised them lovingly to not involve family members during fights in the house. When Stan asked about his girlfriend Bubba, his mother teased him.

Archana's brother entered the house

Archana broke down as soon as Bigg Boss revealed that her brother Gulshan was entering the house. Her brother then entered the house while dancing with impeccable high energy. He began annoying his sister, while she then argued with him whether he asked their mother not the enter the house.

Nimrit's father entered the house

When Nimrit's father entered the house, he greeted everyone with warm hugs and blessings. He then jokingly asked Archana to carry out her responsibilities and maintain the house tidy. He then said the mandali is the season's special selling feature.

In the meantime, MC Stan's mother warned him not to fight with Archana as it makes them both look awful. Archana's brother advised her to be herself as authenticity is what the public enjoys the most.

Captaincy task

Priyanka, Shiv, Sajid, Archana, Soundarya, Abdu, Tina and Shalin were the non-nominated candidates this week and in the run for the captaincy race. The four nominated participants had to throw grains at the safe housemates who had to catch chicken. Sanchalaks for the first round were MC Stan, Nimrit, and Archana.

Archana’s brother participated in the task instead of Archana. Nimrit declared that the winner of the first round was Shiv. As he won the first round, Shiv got the advantage of removing two contestants and he removed Tina and Soundarya stating that they had already served as captains The episode ended at the first round which will be continued tomorrow.