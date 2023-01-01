Bigg Boss 16 Jan 1 Written Updates: MC Stan's Live Concert; Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot's Romantic Number & More

Bigg Boss contestants had a blast on the New Year's eve as they celebrated the day with host Salman Khan and the show's guest, veteran actor Dharmendra. On the Sunday episode of BB 16, MC Stan held a live concert in front of a live audience in the history of Bigg Boss, while Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta perform a romantic number as they enjoy the concert.

Here are the key updates of the Sunday episode of BB 16:

MC Stan Delivers Live Concert With Ikka, Seedhe Maut

MC Stan performed in front of the live audience with Ikka and Seedhe Maut in the history of Bigg Boss. Stan joined Seedhe Maut and Ikka on stage, and the three of them get the crowd moving to their upbeat music. As he puts on a stellar performance, Stan misses his GF Buba. While he gave a shoutout to Sajid Khan on stage, Stan made Abdu Rozik stand with him on stage.

Tina Datta Breaks Down Into Tears

Tina Datta blamed Shalin Bhanot for blaming her emotionally. As Tina broke down into tears, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary tried to console her, but she asked her to go away. Later, Shalin consoled her and the duo then walked out together to watch the live concert.

Tina Datta Tells Shalin: 'You are making me fall for you'

Shalin share a warm hug with Tina Datta during the live concert to lighten her mood. "Shalin and Tina are in love," MC Stan declared while dedicating a song to those in love. Shalin and Tina then dance passionately, with the actress grinning as she gazes into Shalin's eyes. "You are making me fall for you, but this isn’t good. Then you will break my heart," Tina told Shalin.

Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan Enjoy Jacuzzi Bath

Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan enjoyed a jacuzzi bath together, while the ladies including Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbu, Priyanka and Soundarya were seen pampering them inside the tub.

Bigg Boss Scolds Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss interrupted the concert in between as Shalin Bhanot kept his mic down while talking with Tina Datta during their romantic dance. Later, Bhanot was seen apologizing and doing sit-ups for the same.