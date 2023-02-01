Bigg Boss 16: It's Mandali vs Non-Mandali For A Task To Bring Back The Prize Money To Rs 50 Lakh

After the last race for captaincy and nomination drill, COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' pits the mandali against the non mandali members for a task to revive the prize of Rs. 50 lakhs. This task exacerbates the existing tension between the two factions of the house - the mandali (including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan) that believe in playing the game as a team and the non mandali members (Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot) who have been individual players.

The master of the house commands the non mandali members to hold on to a buzzer for an hour, while they are tied with a harness and distracted by the mandali. If the mandali succeeds in distracting them, then any mandali member who wins will be awarded the prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Conversely, if the non-mandali folks tether on the buzzer, then anyone who wins the trophy among them will be awarded the said prize money. Also, if the member of the losing team wins the season, then they will be awarded the existing prize money of Rs. 20 lakhs. The stakes are high and so are the ambitions of the housemates. Find out which team wins this task in tonight's episode.

Apart from the excitement of this task, the house reels from the tension of the last nomination drill. Mandali members Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan stood nominated because of a lapse in judgment by Sumbul.

After the task, Sumbul just won't talk or sit with the mandali members and she's sulking away without sharing anything with anybody. Is Sumbul trying to now distance herself from the mandali or is she feeling guilty about the nominations? When she speaks, is when we'll know.

Perhaps, it is Sumbul's behaviour that leads to Shiv Thakare giving the mandali a pep talk about how lucky they are to have a support system in the house. He explains that Shalin, Archana and Priyanka have to sit with people they don't like for the sake of the game.

Shiv underlines the main difference between mandali and non mandali members by pointing out that the former gets strength because their friendship is genuine. It remains to be seen if this mandali stays solid till the end of the season.

Towards the end of the episode, the master summons Shiv and MC Stan to the confession room and enquires why they haven't played the victim card. 'Bigg Boss' also points out that the two boys are the ones who try to make amends and keep the mandali tied together. Is this the master's move to break the mandali? If yes, will he succeed? It will be interesting to watch what the mandali boys do about the revelations they've learnt in the confession room.

