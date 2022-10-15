Bigg Boss 16: It's Priyanka VS Nimrit In 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' Episode | Watch New Promo

BIGG BOSS Season 16 has become more interesting and dramatic after the contestants have gone against each other to play their games. In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar ka episode, the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, will go against each other and the contestants will vote on who is the strongest among the two.

Sharing the new promo, the Colors tv channel wrote, "Kiska paldha padhega kis par bhaari jab aayegi Priyanka aur Nimrit ki baari?"

In the promo, Salman asks the contestants to choose between Priyanka and Nimrit and tell who is the strong contender. MC Stan and Archana Gautam choose Priyanka. Whereas, Gautam Vig and Soundarya choose Nimrit.

Meanwhile, earlier, Priyanka and Soundarya got into a fight after Soundarya made an insensitive remark about Ankit and Priyanka. Soundarya said, "Ankit’s mother will kill herself when she enters her house as a daughter-in-law.” This did not go well with Priyanka and Ankit and they felt offended after hearing this. Meanwhile, Priyanka started crying while confronting Soundarya.

In another promo, Priyanka and Ankit can be seen dancing together after Sidharth Malhotra and Rakyl Preet's request. Sidharth and Rakul will appear in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode to promote their film Thank God. Sharing the teaser, Color tv wrote, "Sidharth aur Rakul ke aane se badla ghar ka mahaul, jab kiya saare contestants ne unke saath dance."

Moreover, Salman Khan will also slam Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting the doctor who was there to check on him. In the video, Shalin can be seen disrespectfully speaking with the doctor and also said, "You are not at all qualified". Salman further questioned Shalin's qualifications and asked if Shalin has any respect for other professions. Salman told Shalin that he is not a VIP in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg BOSS 16 'Shanvivaar Ka Vaar' episode will air on Oct 15 at 9:30 PM.