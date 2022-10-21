Bigg Boss 16: Is Archana Gautam Dating Ranveer Singh? Here's What We Know

‘Bigg Boss 16’ house witnessed another day of drama and fights on October 20. Another big development that took place inside the reality show was politician and actor Archana Gautam becoming the new captain of the house.

Archana has been wowing fans of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ ever since her arrival on the show. The actor has become a fan favorite on social media and trends every now and then.

Crowned ‘Miss Bikini India’ in 2018, the diva’s life has been out in the public for a while. On the personal front, it is being reported that Archana Gautam is dating television actor Ranveer Singh Malik.

Ranveer Singh Malik is a well known personality on television and has appeared in shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan’. According to a report in ETimes, Ranveer and Archana have known each other since their school time and have been friends ever since. “The two decided to pursue acting. They shifted to Mumbai together and the families are also in good touch. They two earlier partied all together and have a soft corner for each other which all close friends of the couple are aware of. However, neither Archana nor Ranveer have accepted it,” quoted the report in ETimes.

"I don’t know much but I'm sure that she will never get involved into any love angle as she knows Ranveer will never accept it. Infact, Ranveer too has promised her that he will not party or go to get-together till the time she is inside the house. Their chemistry is sizzling,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam has been creating quite a buzz inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. The politician turned actor often gets into heated arguments with fellow contestants and is known for her bold and unabashed personality.